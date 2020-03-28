Coronavirus scare: IIM Indore cancels IPM aptitude test

After suspending classes and exams, Indian Institute of Management Indore has now cancelled aptitude test for admission in its five year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) following outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“IIM Indore has decided to postpone the IPM Aptitude Test which was scheduled on April 30,” said Ananya Mishra, public relation officer of IIM Indore in a press release issued here on Friday.

She added: “The new date of the test will be announced in the next few days depending upon the situation.”

The last date of registration for the test has also been extended from March 30 to April 20.

The Institute has advised the registered candidates to regularly check their registered email ID (if registered for IPM AT 2020) and IIM Indore's website for the announcement regarding the new date of the exam and other relevant information for aptitude test.

The aptitude test was scheduled to be held in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc on April 30 and results was to be declared in second week of May.

Ananya said that she can’t when the test would be held. It all will depend on how fast the country can defeat coronavirus in its fight.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is the first of its kind in India. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.

IPM is aimed at students who have passed out of class XII/Higher Secondary or equivalent from schools across India.

IIM Indore is the only IIM in the country to offer after-school course.