Coronavirus News of Indore: IIM Indore students to get provisional degrees to join jobs

Indore: Though it postponed convocation scheduled on March 25 citing outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Indian Institute of Management Indore has decided to grant provisional degrees to its students so that they don’t find any difficulty in joining jobs in lack of original degree certificate.

“IIM Indore students could not be granted be degrees in convocation as the event was postponed due to coronavirus scare. However, the institute has decided to issue provisional degrees to students so that they won’t face any difficulty in joining jobs offered to them during campus placements,” said Ananya Mishra, public relation officer at IIM Indore.

She stated that the provisional degrees would be sent to the students via email as well as speed post.

IIM Indore convocation was scheduled on March 25 which was postponed following coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The institute had also suspended all the classes and exams and told students return to their homes.

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai on Monday posted a video on its twitter informing students about commencement of online classes in coming three days.

“My drear students, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown things out of the gear. But my team and I are trying our best to make sure that your learning does not suffer… In next three days, we will be shifting all your classes online and various programme officers will be getting in touch with you on those issues,” he said.

He said that it is upon students to make sure that they put in their best for making the online system of learning works well for them.

He suggested the students should to have a designated place and designated time to look at their academic activities.

For students fearing delay in their internships, Rai said that the IIM Indore departments would be in touch with the (recruiting) organizations as well as with them (the students) on internship issue.

He also shared some tips with students for enhance to increase their immune system at these times of coronavirus outbreak.

“Start your day with some kind of exercise. For me yoga works but you chose whatever works for you; be it some walk, be it working out or be it some special exercise. Make sure that the morning exercise keep you are energized throughout the day. Keep yourself health, well fed and take good care of yourself,” he said.