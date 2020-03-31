Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam, Mandsaur administration to arrange stay for stranded people

Ratlam: At Manan Kheda Toll Naka in the district good number of people intended to go towards Mandsaur, Ratlam and Pratapgarh Rajashtan were stranded following advisory not to allow any person to enter the district or to move out.

Later on the initiative of MLA Dr.Rajendra Pandey officials of both Ratlam and Mandsaur districts reached at Manankheda Toll naka on the directives of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

An official press release said that on Monday Jaora MLA Dr.Rajendra Pandey while visiting his constituency area also reached Manankheda where he saw good number of vehicles parked both sides and good number of people including children and senior citizens and workers waiting to commence their onward journey.

According to a press release Dr.Pandey also went towards Mandsaur district border and saw the same scenario and immediately talked to state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for providing some solution as in view of advisory those stranded people were not being allowed to move either side.

On the directives of the CM Chauhan District Collector Ratlam Ruchika Chauhan, District Collector Mandsaur Manoj Pushp, SP Ratlam Gaurav Twiari and Mandsaur SP Hitesh Chaudhary reached Manandkheda toll naka where MLA Pandey was waiting for them along with officials of Jaora .

At Manankheda toll naka both the district’s officials discussed with Dr.Pandey the situation. A press release said that both the district administration officials assured to take immediate actions so that people stranded were provided solution. It was also decided that stay and other arrangements of the people stranded will also be made in both the district.