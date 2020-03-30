Coronavirus news in Madhya Pradesh: Youth cover 250 km on foot, reach Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon: Some youths left for their hometown on foot on March 24 from Alirajpur, and reached Bhikangaon recently. These youths covered a distance of over 250 kms in the absence of public transportation amid lockdown.

One, Sachin Suresh told Free Press that they work at a private limited company in Alirajpur. Most of them belong to Khandwa and Burhanpur districts. Although given accommodation by the company, which was far from the city, due to the lockdown, the city seemed inaccessible from their place of stay. He also said that they also reached Barwani on their way, where they were taken to the police station on the pretext of providing them transportation. However, they made them wait at the police station for a few hours and told them to go on foot.

Maa Triveni Mitra Mandal provided them food and contacted administration. They sent them to Jhirnia in a government vehicle and made sure to drop them till their homes. SDM BS Solanki informed that the company manager is at fault and a complaint will be filed soon.