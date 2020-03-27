Coronavirus news in Madhya Pradesh: Home delivery of food, medical to be ensured in Indore

Indore: On the second day of the curfew imposed in the city, Divisional Commissioner, Akash Tripathi, stated that availability of food items and medicines at the doorstep would be ensured.

Tripathi reviewed, in detail, the preparations and arrangements being made to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and supply chain of essential goods in the city in a meeting held at his office on Thursday.

Tripathi said "on door" access services of medicines and food items are also being implemented. Once again he appealed to Indoreans to exercise restraint, ignore rumours and purchase items from their nearest shops. He also reiterated that people should not venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

Later, he reviewed the arrangements made to deal with COVID-19 in the district and the preparations for further arrangements. He directed that all preparations should be ensured as per prescribed protocol. Action should be taken against those who are negligent and violators.