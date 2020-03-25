Coronage in Indore; 4 positive cases in city; Ujjain woman who tested positive dies

The tentacles of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has fearfully and finally reach Indore as five positive cases were reported on Wednesday.

Out of these, four persons belong to Indore while one was a resident of Ujjain who succumbed to her disease during treatment at MRTB Hospital.

The 65-year-old Ujjain woman's death in Indore was the first one to be registered in Madhya Pradesh.

The positive cases were also corroborated by chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia.

“A 50-year-old female of Chandan Nagar, a 49-year-old male of Ranipura, a 66-year-old male of Sneh

Nagar and 68-year-old male of Marve Colony have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly, a 65-year-old female of Jansapura, Ujjain had tested positive. However, she succumbed during treatment on Wednesday,” Dr Jadia said.

He also added that these patients did not have any foregin travel history and may have been infected through community transmission.

“Three patients have been admitted to isolation units in Bombay Hospital while the Chandan Nagar woman has been kept in isolation at Arihant Hospital. Condition of these four patients is stable and their treatment is on as per ICMR guidelines,” Dr Jadia added.