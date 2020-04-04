Coronavirus new of Madhya Pradesh: No mass religious till lockdown, says Khandwa Collector

Khandwa: Collector Tanvi Sundriyal convened a meeting of all the religious leaders of town in the police control room on Thursday evening to ensure no mass gatherings are to be held in town on the upcoming festivals like Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, Shab-e-Barat, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday.

She appealed to the representatives of all religions to celebrate all religious festivals at their homes and to not organise any gatherings. She said, “Social distancing is essential to break the chain of infection of corona virus. Collective events at festivals violate the provisions of social distancing. I urge everyone to celebrate the festivals at home with their families.” She also asked the religious leaders and representatives to make videos of their appeal of social distancing to citizens and post them on WhatsApp and tell people that social distancing is an important tool in dealing with the corona virus. MLA Devendra Verma said on the occasion that all people should stay with their kin at homes.

Superintendent of Police Dr Shivdayal Singh said that they should appeal to the people of their communities to stay home and take full care of cleanliness. Stricter measures will be taken to prevent infection of novel corona virus as per requirement under lockdown and after it, he added. MLA Devendra Verma was also present.