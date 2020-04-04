Dubai-returned Madhya Pradesh man who organised feast for 1,500 people tests positive for coronavirus

A man with travel history to Dubai, and 11 of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Identified as Suresh, the man works as a waiter in Dubai. He returned on March 17 to organise a feast March 20 for 1,500 people in the honour of his mother who had passed away.

Five days after he had organised the feast, in which around 1,500 people took part, Suresh started developing symptoms on March 25. But, Suresh visited the hospital only four days later and was put under quarantine with his wife.

The couple tested positive on Thursday, April 2.

However, the local authorities, to prevent the virus spread, have sealed the entire area where the feast took place.

Later, 10 out of 23 relatives of Suresh tested positive for the virus.

"We sent 23 samples of the contacts of the two positive patients and received the reports on Friday. Out of them 10, including eight women, have tested positive for the virus. All 12 patients have now been quarantined at the hospital, while those who tested negative have been put under 14 days isolation at their houses in different parts of Morena district," Morena's Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Bandil said.

The total number of COVID-19 Cases in India crossed the 3000-mark after a massive surge in the number of cases on Friday. 62 deaths have been reported so far. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state by COVID-19 virus with the tally touching almost 500. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala are states with over 200 cases reported.