Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Focus shifts to rapid tests as confirmed cases in India cross 3,000

180 COVID-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland
A total of 180 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals on Friday in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Altogether, 76,751 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Friday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.
Woman in Hyderabad dies after showing symptoms of COVID-19: Cyberabad Police
A woman in Hyderabad died on March 1 after displaying the symptoms of the novel coronavirus confirmed Cyberabad Police CP Sajjanar. He told ANI, "Manikyam Aka Bharatamma expired on 1st March with COVID-19 symptoms. I along with the medical department and revenue department visited this village. We are trying to track down the villagers who went to her shop. We have kept her family members in government quarantine".
75-year old man in Karnataka succumbs to coronavirus; state death toll reaches four
A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four, officials said. The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, died on Friday. "Yes, a death has taken place," K Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkote, told PTI. He said the victim was not related to Tabligh-e-Jamaat.
Iran's coronavirus cases top 53,000 as Turkey's total surpasses 20,000
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran climbed to 53,183 on Friday, as the total of confirmed cases in Turkey rose to 20,921. Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, reported 134 more deaths, raising the death toll to 3,294. So far, a total of 17,935 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 4,035 others remain in critical condition.
46 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally at 179
With 46 new coronavirus positive cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 179, the state Health Department said. Meanwhile, Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Bhatt gave roses to 9 patients who recovered from COVID-19 and administered them an oath to stay at home under quarantine for 14 days after they were discharged from a hospital.
Focus shifts to rapid tests as confirmed cases cross 3,000; Govt says numbers in control sans one 'event'
Ramping up their efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities on Friday announced exclusive isolation wards and initiated rapid tests in areas identified as hotspots of the infection while a record of more than 8,000 samples were tested in 24 hours. However, the number of confirmed cases reported by states rose by over 500 to cross 3,000 with at least 90 dead. While Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi disclosed several new cases of the deadly virus infection, government officials said the numbers have risen in last few days mostly due to one event -- referring to the Tablighi Jamaat's religious gathering in the national capital attended by thousands of people last month.
