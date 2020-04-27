Coronavirus Muhurat: 'Wedding knot' not possible before November

The big fat Indian wedding is a dream for many Indians as well as foreigners. Other than being one of the greatest economy boosters, weddings essentially form a life-long bond between two persons and in turn two families.

Due to lockdown, over a thousand weddings have been postponed as many couples and families could not bear the idea of organising a quiet wedding with a few people. Couples who thought of having their wedding date in the twin year 2020 would be a good memory will now have to wait till November to tie the knot.

Based on the current scenario, weddings are a dim possibility in May and June. June, though, there are some Shubh Muhurats, it will be tough to organise a wedding during monsoon and the aftermath of COVID-19.

In fact, not just Hindu weddings that depend on Shubh Muhurats, even Muslim and Christian weddings have been postponed and will be planned in the last two months of the year.

Hindu Weddings: Only 8 dates for proper Indian wedding

“Muhurat is of great importance in marriage as it predicts the auspicious time and date of the marriage for maximum compatibility and a good life. This year, due to coronavirus, we are in quarantine, which is essential for our safety. There are various aspects to this as well. However, considering Shubh Muhurat for weddings, it is not possible to have a traditional largescale Indian wedding in May. In June, it is also a rare possibility to have large gatherings. Another hindrance would be the onset of monsoon in June. From July to November-end, there are no shubh muhurats. Following are the dates as per Hindu calculations for Shubh Muhurats:

May: 4, 5, 6, 15, 17, 18, 19, 23

June: 11, 15, 17, 27, 29, 30

November: 27, 29, 30

December 1, 7, 9, 10, 11”

Weddings post-Christmas

“In Christian community in Indore, May is generally a preferred month for weddings as it is vacation month. However, this year, we cannot have weddings in May. Now, the community’s general preference and even advice goes to post Christmas weddings. In Advent season and Lenten season, weddings are avoided.”

No weddings in Ramzan & Muharram

“According to Islamic calendar, we do not organise weddings during the month of Ramzan and Muharram. Now, due to covid-19, the weddings before Ramzan have been cancelled. After Ramzan, there is a rare possibility that we will be able to host weddings, where thousands of people gather. From August 21 to September 21, the month of Muharram will be observed. Further, families would require at least a month to plan the wedding. Hence, we cannot expect any weddings before November 2020.”