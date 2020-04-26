Bhopal: Love knows no boundaries proves as couples tie knot amid the lockdown

Two couple entered into wedlock amidst corona fear and lockdown restrictions in the city on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya on Sunday.

The couple Pallavi Yadav and Rohit Yadav sported masks and maintained social distancing norms at their wedding. Yet, the atmosphere was- Shaadi kia to corona se darna kya (Since we are entering into wedlock, there is no reason to be afraid of corona).

The newly-wed couple who lives in Durga Nagar, Lalghati tied the knot at the bride’s house in the presence of their parents.

Not only the couple but their kin and priest also wore masks and maintained social distance during the entire ceremony.

Rohit Yadav, 22, who is a businessman, told Free Press that, “From my side, my parents and sister’s husband and from my wife’s side, her parents and brother attended the marriage ceremony.”

He said that this love-cum arrange marriage had been canceled thrice due to Covid-19. “We were about to get married on April 14 but we had to postpone it due to lockdown,” he said.

According to Hindu religion, marriages can be held on Akshay Tritya and there is no need of any ‘Muhurat’. Finally we got married and we are very happy,” said Rohit.

Mother of Pallavi said that the day was auspicious for the marriage. “Eske ek saal baad koi muhurat nahi tha (there was no better date than akshay tritiya for the next 1 year). So we decided to do it today only. We took permission from SDM and police station of my area, she cited.

Another couple Kalpana Sarathe and Rajendra Sen also tied the knot in Talaiya area in the city on auspicious day.