Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Taste the best, Kashmiri dum aloo

Tired of the same old boring dishes? It is time to explore the land of Dal lake and often addressed as the crown of India ‘Kashmir’.

Kashmiri cuisine has a variety of recipes that are easy to prepare, balanced and delicious. We rarely get to hear about them in regular restaurants if we are the authentic taste. However, these recipes are not too difficult to prepare.

The additional motivation to try ‘Kashmiri Dum Aloo’ recipe is easy availability of all the ingredients even during lockdown. The health benefit of this recipe lies in the use of curd.

Curd help in weight reduction, good for your heart and build immunity.

How to prepare Kashmiri Dum Aloo?

· Wash the baby potatoes and prick them with a tooth pick all around. Boil them with salt till they are tender.

· Peel and deep fry the potatoes till golden brown.

· Heat mustard oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add Kashmiri dry red chilies, cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom and peppercorns and fry for a few seconds.

· Add chopped onions and fry till golden brown.

· Whisk yogurt, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, dry ginger powder, garam masala powder, fennel powder and maida (refined flour) in a bowl.

· Pour the yogurt mixture in the pan and keep whisking while pouring. Cook until the mixture comes to a boil. Add the potatoes, salt and 2 cups of water.

· Cover the pan with a tight fitting lid and simmer the heat to minimum. Cook for 10-12 minutes on low heat.