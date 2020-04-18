Lockdown Nutrition: From the land of Arabs, Falafel with taste & health combined

Indore: Being Indori, we all miss the chat and chatpata food, which has even become staple for many of us. While in lockdown, it is a good idea to combine taste, health and nutrition with this traditional Arab dish: Falafel.

Falafel is a popular Middle Eastern food made with chickpeas or fava beans. It is not only delicious but nutritious as well.

Falafel is suggested as lockdown food as it is made from chickpeas.

Chickpeas are packed with zinc, which helps the immune system control and regulate immune responses. It contain a lot of protein, an essential nutrient made of amino acids that help grow and repair the body’s tissues.

How to prepare?

· Soak dried chickpeas

· Roughly chop the onion, and then add them to the food processor with the chickpeas, garlic, herbs, spices (cumin and cinnamon are must), salt, and pepper.

· Cover the falafel mix and refrigerate for 15 minutes

· Just scoop 1 1/2 tablespoons or so of the mix and press it into a ball or oblong shape with the palms of your hands (it’s a little messy, but easy).

· Fry the falafel in about 3/4 inch of oil.