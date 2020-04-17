Coronavirus lockdown healthy food: The traditional kadha to boost immunity

Indore: While you are at home and lacking access to vegetables and groceries, it is possible to boost immunity with whatever is available in your kitchen and garden. One of the traditional and simple drink that empowers your body to fight diseases is ‘Kadha’.

Kadha is an Ayurvedic drink which has various herbs and spices that have been boiled in water for about 15-20 minutes, allowing all of the medicinal benefits to be extracted. Here is how you can prepare Kadha and boost your immunity:

Boil in a saucepan 1 inch of turmeric root, 3/4 inch of ginger root (peeled and sliced), a dash of freshly ground Black Pepper, Cinnamon powder, a bunch of Tulsi leaves, 4 cloves and a bunch Mint leaves.

Once boiled, you can sip the Kadha multiple times during the day. You can add some honey and lemon juice for a good taste before consuming it. All the ingredients are immunity boosters. Besides this Kadha will also stimulate digestion, detox the liver and your body.