Indore tops coronavirus testing in India; 2,100 per 10 lakh people

Indore: In a bid to detect and treat corona positive patients at the earliest, the district administration has stepped up its pace of testing and will cover 2100 persons per 10 lakh population, which is the highest in the country, said collector Manish Singh on Thursday. Singh said that so far they have surveyed over six lakh people and the objective is to reach 12 lakh people.

Singh said the decision to increase the number of people being tested was taken after the continuous increase in the number of positive patients in Indore. Singh said this is the highest rate of testing in the country while in England the rate was 2800 per 10 lakh population. Singh said the increase in the number of positive patients in Indore was on account of the increase in the number of people being tested. He said most of the positive patients are among those who are already quarantined and therefore are not a risk for the general public. Also, the number of new positive patients is coming down, Singh added.

More people covered in survey

Collector Singh said apart from taking more number of samples, they are also increasing the scope of survey of people in the district. So far they have covered 6 lakh people and the aim is to cover 12 lakh, he said adding that the target would be reached soon.

600 samples to be tested daily

Referring about the testing capacity in the city, Singh said that at present our per day testing capacity is 500 samples, soon this capacity will be increased to 600 samples. He said that testing of backlog samples would be completed in next 10 to 15 days.

415 teams doing survey

Collector of Indore said the most-afflicted areas in Indore were being surveyed. Nearly 415 teams have been deployed to do that work. About 3.9 lakh people have been surveyed in the afflicted areas. Nearly 12 to 13 lakh people have been surveyed, and 20 to 21 lakh will be surveyed within a week.