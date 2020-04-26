Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Pyazi Kebab, spicy treat with minimum effort

Due to lockdown, most people are stuck with only potatoes and onions in their vegetable stock at home. While the love for potatoes is endless, after a month of lockdown, it is no more the first choice.

An interesting way to spice up your cuisine and enjoy delicious snacks is to try something new. ‘Pyazi Kebab’ is the new recipe that you can try and be sure that it will be adored by kids in the house.

Health Benefits

The recipe being loaded with onions may help lowering blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for people with insulin resistance or diabetes. In one study of patients with diabetes, a 100 gram serving of red onion significantly reduced blood sugar levels.

The recipe has sources of vitamin C, sulphuric compounds, flavonoids and phytochemicals. These nutrients may help reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

How to prepare Pyazi Kebab?

1. Spread thin slices of onions on a plate. Lightly rub with lemongrass, red chilli, green chilli and ginger, and keep aside for 5-10 minutes.

2. Then add sweet soda and all remaining spices except salt. Mix well.

3. Sprinkle salt on each slice just before cooking.

4. Make Tikki by adding Makai aata (cornflour) and maida (refined flour) as required and fry them twice in desi ghee.