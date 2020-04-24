Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Paneer Tikka roll, taste of street food but healthy

Staying at home has improved our health with hygienic, fresh and nutritious food. However, most people are missing the ‘cheat’ food from their diet. Whether it is the all-time favourite samosa, kachori or the modern wraps and rolls.

Since lockdown is not the right time to risk your health, it is better to make wiser decisions of having healthy versions of your favourite food. A loved and interesting recipe that can settle your craving for street-side food is ‘Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll’.

Health Benefits

The recipe has a good content of protein, which slows the release of sugar into the blood. Hence, it is beneficial for diabetics.

The recipe provides adequate calcium for healthy bones, teeth, healthy heart muscles and smooth nerve functioning too.

The recipe also provides good content of magnesium which can not only check the untimely spikes but also ensure better heart health and immune system.

How to prepare Paneer Kathi Roll?

1. Prepare a thick paste using hung curd, ginger, garlic, ajwain (carom seeds), turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, amchur powder (dry mango powder), chaat masala powder, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice.

2. Marinate paneer cubes in this paste for 30 minutes or more.

3. Pan fry or bake or smoke the marinated paneer to make tikkas.

4. Use a normal roti, apply ketchup or chutney as preferred.

5. Put chopped onions and complete your wrap with paneer tikkas.