Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Malai Pyaz ki Sabzi; onion the Rajasthani way

From the cuisine of Rajasthan, this delicacy can be prepared with minimum ingredients which will also boost immunity. ‘Malai Pyaz ki Sabzi’ or creamy onion curry is delicious with a simple recipe that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less.

Health benefits

The recipe provides at least 13.11% of an adult’s recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Vitamin C is one of the biggest immunity booster of all.

The recipe is rich in sulphuric compounds, which have positive influences on growth functions (nitrogen metabolism, enzyme activity and protein and oil synthesis).0

Further, having this onion-rich recipe can prevent cancer. A 2019 study in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology found that the risk of colorectal cancer was 79% lower in those who regularly consumed allium vegetables, such as onions.

How to prepare Creamy Onion Curry?

· Heat oil in a kadhai, add jeera and let it splutter.

· Slit green chilli into half and add it to the oil.

· Add chopped onions and saute it on low flame till it gets translucent. It will take around 5-10 minutes on low flame.

· Once the onions are translucent add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, sugar (optional) and dry mango powder. Cook for a minute.

· Now add Malai or fresh cream and cook it on low flame for 2-3 minutes. Keep stirring.

· Once done, switch off the flame.

· Crush dry fenugreek leaves with your palm and sprinkle over it.