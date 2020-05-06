Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Dhuska gives tribal touch to dal-rice

From the spicy cuisine of Jharkhand, we have an interesting way of having the basic staple dal-rice in form of a street-style delicacy. Commonly found in every nook and corner in Jharkand, this is still new for Indoreans.

Dhuska is a festive recipe, which is often served for breakfast, brunch and evening snack. For an Indori, who often feasts on snacks for dinner and even lunch, this is a healthy alternative.

Health Benefits of Dhuska

This recipe can keep away every digestive issue during summer--both constipation and diarrhoea. The reason behind this is that lentils are full of dietary fibre. Having ample dal can also help you fight heart diseases in the long run. Combination of dal and rice aids in protein synthesis, which helps build and strengthen muscles.

How to prepare Dhuska?

· Take half cup of Chana Dal, two tablespoons of Urad Dal and a cup of rice. Soak them in the water for 5 hours or overnight. Remove excess water and grind along with some water, green chillies, ginge forming a smooth paste.

· Pour the paste in a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder, salt, coriander powder and mix all the ingredients well.

· The running consistency of the batter is required for Dhuska. Preheat oil to fry Dhuska and beat the batter for 2 minutes. Add the batter using a spatula in the rightly heated oil.

· Flip and fry them till they appear golden brown from both sides.