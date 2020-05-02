Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Dahi Vada, cooling and tangy treat

Temperature is rising and Indoreans cannot help but remember the famous dahi vada. The dish is cooling and has the element of chat much adored by every Indori.

The dish is famous as street food and a healthy form of chat. However, most people struggle with preparing a soft and fluffy dahi vada at home.

There are simple tricks to ensuring that your dahi vada is healthy, fluffy and delicious.

Benefits of dahi vada

Lentils are rich in protein and curd is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin B-12, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B-2, and several other nutrients. Yogurt promotes good gum health & weight loss.

How to prepare soft & fluffy dahi vada?

Wash urad dal a few times and soak for at least 4 to 6 hours. Drain dal and add it to a blender jar with cumin, salt, green chilli, ginger and asafoetida (hing).

Blend coarsely first, then pour 1 tablespoon chilled water and grind it again. Scraping the sides, repeat blending adding 1 tablespoon water each time only as needed until the batter turns fluffy and light.

Remove the batter to a bowl and beat it well for 1/2 to 1 min to aerate the batter.

Fry vada/dumplings from the batter. Keep the fried vadas to a bowl of water for 20-30 minutes.

Remove excess water from vada by pressing them. Pour beaten yogurt on the vadas and allow to rest for at least 15 mins.

Serve with green chutney, sweet tamarind chutney, cumin powder, chaat masala, black salt and red chili powder.