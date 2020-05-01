Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Prepare instant 'Jowar Dosa'

Do you love crispy dosa but want to avoid rice? You are not alone, a lot of people opt to control their rice intake due to diabetes as it has a higher glycaemic index. Though diabetics need not avoid rice completely, they seek options.

For those, who also want a break from wheat due to its gluten content or monotony, ‘Jowar or Sorghum dosa’ is a fun to try dish.

Health Benefits

Sorghum known as Jowar is one of India's ancient grain and naturally cooling in nature. It is rich in potassium which lowers blood pressure, magnesium which results in better calcium absorption leading to stronger bones.

Further, this recipe is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with good amounts of calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep all the ailments at bay.

How to make ‘Jowar Dosa’ instantly?

· In a big mixing bowl, add jowar flour (1 cup), rice flour (1/4 cup), rawa or semolina (2 tablespoon), grated ginger, chopped chilli, curry leaves, coriander leaves, cumin and salt .

· Add some water with butter milk. Mix well so that no lumps are formed. Let it sit for 5-10 mins. Mix and check the consistency. The batter should be thin and flowy.

· Heat a non-stick tawa and cook the batter like normal Rawa Dosa.