Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Sindhi Koki rich in vitamin C, good for diabetic

A popular and simple dish from Sindhi cuisine to delight your day is ‘Sindhi Koki’. Sindhi Koki is a popular flat bread, famous for its taste, texture and simple recipe with minimum ingredients, easily found in every kitchen.

Health Benefits

The main ingredient of the Koki is whole wheat flour. Whole wheat flour is excellent for diabetics as they will not shoot up your blood sugar levels as they are a low GI food. Raw onions used are a very valuable source of vitamin C – the immune building vitamin. Along with other phytonutrients from onions, it helps to build WBC (white blood cells) which serves as a line of defence against illness.

How to prepare Sindhi Koki?

· Mix the whole wheat flour, chopped onions, green chillies, ajwain, salt, ghee, coriander leaves and dried and crushed pomegranate seeds in a large bowl.

· Add little water and make a tight dough. Do not over knead this dough. Apply little oil in your palms and smear it over the dough.

· Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside for 30 minutes.

· Form thick chapatti and roast with ghee on medium flame to keep the flavour crisp.