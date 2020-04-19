Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Go for Gatte Ki Sabzi

For an everyday meal that is more delectable than the spicy dishes prepared in your favourite hotel, you must try Rajasthani cuisine. The best part about Rajasthani cuisine is its simplicity and the ingredients required.

From a variety of interesting dishes, you must start your venture into Rajasthani cuisine with ‘Gatte ki Sabzi’. Whether you have tried it or not, most people are bound to love this healthy immunity boosting dish.

Gatte is basically cooked gram flour dumplings which are added to the spicy curd gravy. It can be served for lunch or dinner.

How to prepare Gatte ki Sabzi?

Prepare dough of Gatte using besan (gram flour), roasted cumin seeds, turmeric powder, baking soda, red chilli powder, salt, coriander powder, mint leaves, chopped ginger and curd

Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each portion into long cylindrical shapes.

Boil water in a pan. When it comes to boil, add the cylindrical gatte in the boiling water.

Boil until they are fully cooked. Cool gatte for few minutes, then cut into long pieces.

Now heat oil in a non- stick pan and shallow fry the gatte on medium flame till golden brown.

Put gatte in your choice of gravy and cook.