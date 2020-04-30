Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Dhokar Dalna, diamond-shaped delights from Bengal

From the tastemakers of West Bengal, a healthy vegetarian recipe that can bring balance to your body is ‘Dhokar Dalna’. The recipe can be prepared using all the ingredients easily available even during lockdown.

The recipe is rich in antioxidants, hence, it helps in keeping your heart healthy. The glycemic index of the recipe is low which makes it a superfood for diabetics.

Chana dal, the main ingredient has a high amount of potassium and a low amount of sodium which makes it very effective in regulating your blood pressure. It also maintains the electrolyte balance of your body, thus prevents constricting of the blood vessels.

How to prepare Dhokar Dalna?

· Soak chana dal (split Bengal gram) overnight. Blend it to form a paste.

· Grind roasted carom seed (ajwain), turmeric powder, red chilli powder, sugar, asafoetida, garam masala powder and cumin seeds to form a paste

· Cook the spice paste with chana daal paste.

· Grease a dish with oil and pour the cooked dal paste over the dish forming a layer of 1 inch. Leave it for 5 minutes.

· Cut the paste into small diamond-shaped.

· Fry diamond-shaped lentil cakes known as Dhoka.

· For curry: normally onion, ginger, garlic and tomato is used. If you cannot get tomatoes during the lockdown, yogurt can be used instead.

· For a special touch, fried potatoes can also be added to the curry.