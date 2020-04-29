Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Get the strength back with ‘Kummayam Podi' potion

Indore: With limited supply of groceries and restrictive diet without essential fruits and vegetables, it is no surprise that people are feeling weak, tired and lazy. Teenage girls and most women are at a risk of iron deficiency due to lack of nutrition.

A recipe that can help in providing a good source of protein and energy comes from Tamil Nadu. ‘Kummayam Podi’ is a recipe with abundant health value including strengthening bones and uterus.

Health Benefits

The recipe prevents constipation by aiding digestion. Further, jaggery acts as a detox, as it helps cleanse the liver by flushing out nasty toxins from the body.

The recipe is loaded with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium, which help prevent free-radicals (responsible for early ageing).

How to prepare Kummayam Podi?

· Dry roast green gram dhal (1 cup), urad daal (2 tablespoon) and rice (4 tablespoon) separately till it become light brown. Let it cool down. Then blend it into a powder and sieve it.

· In a kadai, put half of the ghee (2 tablespoon) and add the Kummayam Powder and fry for few minutes.

· In another vessel put the jaggery (2 cup) and add water (6 cup). Bring to boil. When it starts boiling, remove and strain it.

· Add the jaggery water to the fried kummayam powder and stir well. Stir continuously till it become thick. Add the remaining ghee (2 tablespoon) and again mix it well. Cook till it leaves the sides of the vessel.