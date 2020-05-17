Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Chill your dil with Bajra Raabdi

Rising temperatures with lockdown is surely making most people their temper. Here is a recipe to help you cool down and relax on a sunny day.

Rajasthani Bajra Raabdi is a simple recipe, which can be used as a drink or a side dish or even lunch with chapatti or rice.

Health Benefits

The recipe made from pearl millets is helpful in treating iron deficiency and anaemia. Further, it also reduces blood sugar levels making it diabetic friendly.

It has high fibre content and usually takes a longer time for the cereal grain to move out from the stomach to the small intestines. This provides relief to constipation, subsides hunger for a longer duration of time, eventually leading to lesser intake of calories, thereby helps to lose weight.

The recipe is rich phytic acid, which increases cholesterol metabolism, thereby stabilising the cholesterol level in the body. It also contains the vitamin niacin, which reduces the cholesterol.

How to prepare Rajasthani Bajra Raabdi?

· Mix buttermilk, bajra flour (pearl millet flour) and salt in a bowl forming a smooth liquid.

· Cover it with a lid and keep it on side for 1-2 hours. Traditionally it is made and kept under sun for natural fermentation in an earthen pot.

· Cook the mixture it in a saucepan on the low flame with continuous stirring for about 25-30 minutes. You will notice it gets thickened when cooked.

· Stop cooking when it reaches about semi liquid/pouring consistency.

· Sprinkle raw cumin seeds or powder for garnishing. The Raabdi will thicken further upon cooling.