Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Give your meal a Latin touch with Mexican tomato rice

With every hassle of household chores and work from home responsibilities, life often feels chaotic. Food works as a healer, energy booster and immunity booster in such times. During the lockdown, you are likely to seek a simple yet delicious dish.

Mexican tomato rice is the just the dish for you to lighten up your busy day.

Health benefits

Tomato rice is majorly made from tomatoes and including tomatoes in the diet can help protect against cancer, maintain healthy blood pressure, and reduce blood glucose in people with diabetes.

Further, the recipe contains key carotenoids such as lutein and lycopene. These can protect the eye against light-induced damage.

Further, the recipe is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and lycopene. These are essential for boosting immunity.

How to prepare Mexican Tomato Rice?

· Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes.

· Stir in rice until toasted, about 2 minutes.

· Stir in tomato sauce and vegetable broth, and bring to a simmer, about 2 minutes. Stir in corn, carrots, peas, chilli powder and cumin; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

· Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until rice is cooked thoroughly about 13-16 minutes. Stir in chopped raw tomatoes.