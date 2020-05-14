Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Green Pasta; Tasty and healthy nasta

Are you tired of dal, rice, chapatti and veggie meals? You are not alone. Indore, where most people are food lovers and cannot imagine a life without chat, the struggle for variety of food is a household tale.

However, risking our health and life is not a wise way. To enjoy the delicious international cuisines, lockdown is the perfect time to learn and make something new.

From the Italian cuisine, pasta has always been a favourite for children and adults alike. Now, it is not easy and not even the best choice to buy pasta from market. So, we have a simple way in which you can make your own pasta at home.

To make it healthier, we have ‘Green Pasta’ made with spinach. Spinach is an essential source of iron, folate, chlorophyll, Vitamin E, magnesium, Vitamin A, fibre, plant protein, and Vitamin C.

Having this Green pasta is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin, hair and strong bones, as well as helping with digestion, lowering the risk for heart disease and improving blood glucose control in diabetics.

Basically, all the ways in which popular cartoon Popeye benefitted from spinach, you can too.

How to prepare Green Pasta?

· In a food processor blend up the spinach. Incorporate wheat or refined flour, semolina flour, pinch of olive oil and salt.

· Knead the dough for roughly 10 minutes and add water as necessary.

· Cover the dough and let it rest for a minimum of 20 minutes.

· Cut the flour desired shapes using moulds or knife. Air dry and freeze until ready to use.

· To serve immediately, boil with spices and salt.