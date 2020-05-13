Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Korean Kimchi, get back immunity

As the threat for coronavirus infection continues to hover over Madhya Pradesh, what we can do is boost our immunity. An essential way of boosting our immunity is by having food that boosts the immune system.

This spicy delicacy from Korean cuisine named ‘Kimchi’ can boost your immunity quickly and add the necessary probiotics to your meal. It is suggested to have this once in a week. Now that vegetables are available on door, it is easy to procure necessary ingredients for this side dish.

Health benefits

Kimchi is a nutritious vegetable probiotic food that has low calories, low fat but is rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C and beta-carotene, minerals, fibre, phytochemicals and probiotic strains of Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus brevis.

Because the selenium found in garlic in kimchi keeps your skin and hair healthy, eating kimchi helps you prevent wrinkles in the long run.

Capsaicin found in chili peppers in this Korean dish boosts your metabolism and makes you use the excess energy in your body, thereby increasing weight loss.

How to prepare Kimchi?

· Slice the cabbage into 2.5cm strips.

· Mix with 1 tablespoon sea salt, then set aside for 1 hr. Meanwhile, make the kimchi paste by blending the garlic, ginger, fish sauce (if using), chilli sauce, sugar and rice vinegar together in a small bowl.

· Rinse the cabbage under cold running water, drain and dry thoroughly.

· Transfer to a large bowl and toss through the paste, along with the radishes, carrot and spring onions.

· Serve straight away or pack into a large jar, seal and leave to ferment at room temperature overnight, then chill.

· You can keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks - the flavour will improve age.