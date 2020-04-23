Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Grasim Industries workers battling financial crisis in MP

The local trade union organisations and Grasim Industries, Nagda, recently came to a decision and made a five yearly settlement. The settlement included provision of Rs 8,500 as grain loans to permanent and temporary workers employed in the industry.

The company had promised to provide the loan money and a monthly advance to the workers, but failed to keep its promise, according to district Congress acting president Subodh Swami. Swami said that the amount could have proven to be extremely useful to them as a national lockdown is going on, and they could have purchased ration with it.

The workers are upset that on one hand some employees have provided Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES fund while on the other employers are unable to even pay them such a small figure.

Swami alleged that the situation of contract labourers is that they have not received their due bonus, and to make the matter worse the company has also cut the salary of the workers who were on leave before the lockdown was announced in March.

Shram Kalyan Mandal former president Sultan Singh Shekhawat had a conversation with company officials and assured the workers that the company will not cut salary of those absent from March 22 to 25, but the opposite happened.

Subodh Swami has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and collector Shashank Mishra regarding the same. He asked the authorities concerned to deposit the amount in workers’ bank accounts as soon as possible and pay off the workers whose salaries were cut.