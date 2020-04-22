Madhya Pradesh: 4 patients ace Covid-19, four more test positive in Khargone

Wednesday brought mixed fortune for Khargone district as four patients who were undergoing treatment at Indore’s MRTB Hospital got discharged, while four new Covid positive cases came to fore in Khargone. With four new cases, total number of Corona positive case in Khargone district rouse to 45 so far.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Divyesh Verma informed that those who got discharged includes 75-year-old Mohammed Taki Sheikh, 36-year-old Nilofar Mohammed Rafique, 16-year-old Junaid Mohammed and 13-year-old Used Mohammed Rafique. Before this, three more persons including Lalit Patidar from Aasangaon village, Manoj Kushwah from Badgaon village and Noor Mohammed of Sahakar Nagar got discharged after they completely recovered from the disease. Besides, five patients have died while undergoing treatment for the dreaded virus.

Dr Verma informed that they got report of 43 samples in the last 24-hours which includes positive report of four samples.

With seven persons completely recovered from disease and five death, currently as many 33 patients undergoing treatment, Dr Verma said. Department still waiting for 173 samples test report. Dr Verma added that so far as many 482 samples have been sent to the labs for examination.