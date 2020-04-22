Madhya Pradesh students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota travel home amid the coronavirus lockdown

Maintaining social distancing protocols, each bus carried no more than 30 students. They were allocated buses as per the districts they would be returning to. The medical and health department teams screened the students before they were sent off. They were given masks, sanitizer, two water bottles, a packet of snacks and a meal by the coaching institute.

Buses from Gujarat have also reached Kota and students from the state will leave for their homes on Thursday. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had urged the states to take their children home so that people do not lose hope or despair. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam are also in the process of calling home their students. Bihar has refused to take them back during the lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh was the first state to send buses and take home its students. It had also taken students from Uttarakhand. Other states are now following suit.