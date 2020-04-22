Madhya Pradesh students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota travel home amid the coronavirus lockdown

Students from Madhya Pradesh left from Kota to travel back to their homes on Wednesday. They left in the buses sent by the Madhya Pradesh government. The buses had reached Kota on Tuesday evening and the students were sent off today morning.
Total 143 buses had reached Kota for around 4,000 students from MP who were in the city and had to be taken home. The buses were sanitized during the night. They were dispatched from the Allen Coaching Institute. Around 3000 students left on Wednesday in 104 buses. The rest will leave on Thursday.
Maintaining social distancing protocols, each bus carried no more than 30 students. They were allocated buses as per the districts they would be returning to. The medical and health department teams screened the students before they were sent off. They were given masks, sanitizer, two water bottles, a packet of snacks and a meal by the coaching institute.
Buses from Gujarat have also reached Kota and students from the state will leave for their homes on Thursday. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had urged the states to take their children home so that people do not lose hope or despair. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam are also in the process of calling home their students. Bihar has refused to take them back during the lockdown.
Uttar Pradesh was the first state to send buses and take home its students. It had also taken students from Uttarakhand. Other states are now following suit.
