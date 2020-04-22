Mithun Chakraborty's father passes away, actor stuck in Bengaluru

Mumbai: Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty's father breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday, but the veteran actor is currently stranded in Bengaluru owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Basanta Kumar Chakraborty, 95, reportedly died of renal failure after battling health problems for a while now.

Right now, the actor is trying to reach Mumbai to perform the last rites. He was in Bengaluru for a shoot, a timesofindia.com report stated. His eldest son Mahakshay, also known as Mimoh, is in Mumbai along with the rest of the family.

Mithun, whose real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, is the eldest among the four children of Basanta Kumar Chakraborty, who is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty.