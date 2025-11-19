Shriya Saran Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp Number '7676361162' Pretending To Be Her: 'Go Get A Life'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shriya Saran has warned her fans that someone is impersonating her on WhatsApp using the number '7676361162', using her photos and contacting industry people while pretending to be her, even claiming that she is eager to work with them. The actress further asked them to stop 'wasting time,' describing the behaviour as 'weird.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya shared the fake profile of the impersonator and wrote on Wednesday (November 19), "Whoever this idiot is. Please stop writing to people and wasting time! Unfortunately, this is weird. I feel bad for wasting people's time. This is not me! Not my number!"

She also mentioned that the good thing about this was that the impersonator was contacting people she admired. Shriya added, "On a lighter note, the only good thing is, this crapy person is reaching out to people I admire and would love to work with!

"Very strange! Why would you waste your time to do this? Go get a life, not someone’s impersonator," concluded Shriya.

Shriya Saran Work Front

On the work front, the 43-year-old actress made a special appearance in the Tamil romantic action thriller Retro for the dance number Love Detox, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde

Shriya was also a part of Mirai, which starred Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak. The film was released on September 12, 2025.

Next, Shriya has a dance number in the Tamil film Non Violence, which is set to release in 2026, featuring Metro Shirish, Bobby Simha and Yogi Babu in the lead.