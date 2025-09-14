Shriya Saran Reveals How Booking Wrong Flight To Maldives Led To Her First Meeting With Husband Andrei Koscheev: 'I Was Alone...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shriya Saran, basking in the success of her recently released film Mirai, in which she played Ambika Prajapati, opened up about her love story with her Russian husband, Andrei Koscheev, also a tennis player. The couple never shy away from flaunting their love on social media or in public appearances and are often seen getting cosy and sharing kisses in front of the paparazzi.

Shriya Saran Opens Up About Her Love Story With Andrei Koscheev

During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Shriya revealed how booking the wrong flight to the Maldives led to her first meeting with Andrei.

The actress said, "My diving trip was in April, and I went to the Maldives in March. When I landed there, I realised I had made a big mistake. I was alone, and I got to know that evening a beautiful yacht was going south to the Maldives. It had a diving boat, so I went. It was a beautiful sunset. I was standing on the deck, scared because I was all alone and didn’t know anyone. When I turned, Andre was behind me, that was where we met for the first time."

Andei Koscheev Scared Of Shriya Saran After Watching Drishyam

Shriya shared that she and Andrei didn’t know anything about each other initially, but their connection was beautiful. She said they went diving, kept talking, and eventually started dating.

"A few months later, he saw my film Drishyam and got very scared, wondering if I was not like that in real life. Then we fell in love," added Saran.

Shriya Saran Says She Learnt Bad Words In Russian

When Kapil asked if Shriya had learned Russian, she joked that she first learned all the bad words, but is now learning the language properly with her daughter, Radha Saran Koscheev.

She added, "Andre understands Hindi quite well. Luckily, Andrei came to India, and he loves Indian comedy shows."

Shriya tied the knot to Andrei in 2018.