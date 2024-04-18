'Kapde Kaise Pehni Hui Hai': Elderly Woman Questions Shriya Saran's Shimmery Outfit - Drishyam Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

Actress Shriya Saran found herself in a sticky situation on Wednesday after an elderly woman was seen commenting on her choice of clothing in the sweltering Mumbai heat. Shriya reportedly attended a film screening in the city and that is when she experienced the awkward encounter.

In a video which is now going viral, the woman can be seen holding Shriya close and pointing out at her outfit. "Itne garmi mein kapde kaise pehni hui hai. Garmi nahi ho rahi hai? Ek toh AC me baithne wali bacchi hai. Chalo jao..." the woman was heard saying.

Unable to control her laughter, Shriya was seen trying to get out of the awkward situation and she even joined the woman's banter with the paps.

"Dekha? Aisa hota hai," Shriya quipped before quickly making her way in inside the theatre.

Shriya looked beautiful in a shimmery yellow top and skirt with fringes. She kept her makeup to the minimum and was all smiles as she attended the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles.

On the work front, Shriya was recently seen in the web series Showtime, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and others.

She had shot to fame in Bollywood after she essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the Hindi remake of Drishyam in 2015.