Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Record 24 new cases found in Ratlam, 125 reports awaited

Ratlam district is witnessing a spurt of COVID-19 cases in June. A record 24 (11 women and 13 men) new cases were recorded on Tuesday night as per the reports of 200 samples released by the COVID-19 Laboratory located at GovernmentMedicalCollege (GMC) here.

However, three more patients have been discharged form GMC isolation ward on Tuesday evening after recovering from corona infection.

According to official the new cases include 17 cases from Ratlam city and 7 cases from Jaora.

Among the 17 new cases of Ratlam city are 13 cases of Nayapura, which continues to be a hotspot, while two cases each are from P&T Colony and Naharpura.

From Nayapura 10 cases have already been detected, and now, total number of cases from the area has gone up to 23 including one death.

It is suspected that many of the Nayapura positive had come in the contact of a 62-year-old man who had died after testing positive for the Covid-19. This person it was said to be engaged in the Jhaad Phoonk (Exoricism) activities. Contact tracing in Nayapura area has yielded many a positive cases, said sources in health department.

As per official information the total number of cases in the district have gone up to 85 since lockdown began which include 35 persons who have been discharged. The number of active cases has gone up to 46, they are continued to be admitted in the isolation ward ofthe GMC and their condition is stated to be stable and improving. Four deaths have taken place so far in the district due to COVID-19 since lockdown.

Medical experts feared that if same trend of new cases continues then the number of positive cases may cross soon three digit mark here.

As per the official health bulletin issued last night the reports of more than 125 samples of suspected persons are still awaited.

On the other hand fever clinics at four places have commenced in the city from where samples of suspects have also started reaching the GMC situated testing laboratory.

Health secretary visits Ratlam

Principal secretary (health) Sanjay Shukla on Tuesday evening addressed a review meeting here and also reviewed COVID-19 related activities.

While addressing meeting held at the Collectorate here Shukla said that timely and correct data analysis is very important in controlling pandemic.

He said that on the basis of continuous data analysis, work plan should be prepared to fight COVID-19. Shukla said that data analysis of the containment areas is more important and area from where cases are being reported should be ascertained well in time and strategy should be chalked out accordingly.

He stressed that every effort should be made so that no one dies due to COVID-19.

Shukla directed that COVID-19 hospitals should work with full capacity and assured that needs of Government Medical College will be addressed.

Shukla also directed to keep close monitoring of the persons who visited fever clinics and that their complete details should be kept and video calls should be made to find out the progress of such persons. In the meeting district collector Ruchika Chauhan, GMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, district administration officials, district hospital doctors were present.