Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch's Ghanta Ghar area no more a containment zone, Seven containment areas de-notified in Khandwa

Neemuch's Ghanta Ghar area no more a containment zone

Administration announced that the Ghanta Ghar area shall no more be contained on Wednesday. Officials reached the area and themselves removed the barricades from the area, after which residents welcomed them with flowers.

MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said that the residents of the area were extremely cooperative and stayed quarantined as instructed. He appealed to them to continue wearing masks and observe social distancing. Collector Jitendra Singh Raje appreciated the efforts of the residents and told them to take preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. He also thanked the healthcare workers, police, municipal workers and all those who served the area during 21 days of containment.

Additional collector Vinay Kumar Dhoka, SDM SL Shakya, CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla, janpad president JagdishGurjar, additional SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra and others were present. The residents showered flowers on them and thanked them for their service.

Seven containment areas de-notified in Khandwa

Khandwa administration has released an order to de-notify seven containment areas on Wednesday. The containment areas were announced previously to prohibit movement in the coronavirus affected area.

According to additional district magistrate Nanda BhalaveKushare, seven areas, including ChidiyaMaidan, Jawaharganj, PrajaptiGali, Sumer Nagar, Ganesh Talai, DeenDayalpuram and Jyoti Nagar were de-notified.

Meanwhile Tagore Park area has been declared a containment area as a man living there tested positive for coronavirus. A team for surveillance of the area has been formed and deployed. SDM Sanjeev Pandey shall be the commander of this team. Revenue officers, tehsildar Pratap Singh Agastya, CSP LalitGathare and municipal commissioner Himanshu Bhatt will be keeping a close eye on the area.

69 samples test negative

Out of the reports of 71 samples sent for testing at Medical College, Khandwa, 69 have tested negative, while two samples were rejected by the laboratory. College dean AnantPanwar said that 120 samples were yet again taken on Wednesday of suspected patients.