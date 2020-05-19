Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Nagda model must be implemented across state, say locals

Now that Nagda is free from coronavirus, the locals have asked the state government to implement its model across the state for get rid of the Covid-19 for good. Over a dozen patients have recovered from the disease and Nagda is now free from the infection.

Residents said that the first case of coronavirus in Nagda appeared on April 7 and slowly the count crossed a dozen. There were three containment areas in the city and scores of people were sent to quarantine centres. The perseverance and diligence of administration and healthcare workers has freed the city from the clutches of the infection.

Locals appreciated the work of SDM RP Verma, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Mandi station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma, block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, naib tehsildar Saloni Patwa and all other corona warriors for risking their lives to save the city.

The administration strictly quarantined persons with contact or travel history and even referred some patients to Ujjain. Station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma was quick in declaring containment areas and deploying force. Officials did not lose hope and installed CCTV cameras across these areas and monitored every single movement of people. SDM Verma and CSP Ratnakar kept updating themselves each hour with information about status of each area.

Healthcare workers, anganwadi workers and ANMs surveyed containment areas with sincerity and fearlessness. The locals have requested the state government and district administration to implement the same model in other districts as well to win over the disease.