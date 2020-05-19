Madhya Pradesh: DAVV wants CET but Vice Chancellor's committee advises admission on merit basis

While Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) wants to hold common entrance test (CET) for admissions in its teaching departments, a committee of vice-chancellors constituted by Raj Bhawan is totally against any type of entrance test for enrolments at the time of COVID-19.

In its report to Chancellor Lalji Tandon, the committee recommended that admission by the universities for session 2020-21 should be based on merit and not by an entrance test.

“The admissions to university teaching departments should be granted on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams. Entrance exams are unwarranted,” said one of the VCs in the committee wishing anonymity.

He stated that the government is considering how main exams can be delayed or avoided for even final year/semester students of UG and PG courses and amid this, DAVV is thinking of holding entrance exams.

“It’s too naïve on the part of DAVV VC Renu Jain,” the same committee member added.

The committee even stated that Department of Higher Education (DHE) has also made it clear that admissions should be given on merit basis in the coming academic year.

“In a recent meeting of heads of teaching departments, DAVV resolved that it would be appropriate to admit students through CET,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

In its defence, DAVV is saying it is bound by a ruling by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High which directed it to conduct CET for admissions.

On a petition challenging cancellation of CET-2019, the HC last year ruled that allowed admission on merit basis but stated that for next year admissions should be done through entrance test.

Last year, the online CET was cancelled as it was marred by glitches and decision to grant admission in university departments was taken on the basis of marks of students in qualifying exams.

However, the decision was challenged by a student in High Court. The court permitted admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams for session 2019-20 but cleared that in future, the university shall make all necessary arrangements for conducting of examination to admit students in various academic programmes to maintain the standards of admission, strictly as per rules.

The university’s officers’ stated that the university could not go beyond this HC ruling but legal experts say that the varsity could move court citing COVID-19 situation for allowing it to admit students on the basis of marks in qualifying exams.

“It’s an extraordinary situation much complex than it was last year. The university can get relief from the court in the very first hearing,” said advocate Nimesh Pathak.