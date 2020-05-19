Warriors under attack: Few miscreants launch attack, protest against cops in Indore for arresting lockdown violator

In another shameful incident, the Covid-19 warriors were seen facing the brutality of residents. Few people, including women protested and reportedly pelted stone at the policemen, who had reached to arrest a lockdown violator in an area under Raoji Bazaar Police limits,Indore on Tuesday. The police somehow arrested the violator.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas said that the incident took place in Prakash Ka Bagicha area of the city. Cops from Raoji Bazaar police station went to arrest a lockdown violator named Yusuf Kabadi at his place. The police was taking him to the police station when some people of the area started protesting against his arrest. The police had to use mild force to remove them from there.

However, no one was injured in the incident. The accused are being identified and will be booked under relevant sections, said ASP.

In a video gone viral, a person was seen pelting stone on policemen and fleeing from the spot. The CCTVs installed around the spot are also being examined to trace the miscreants trying to violate lockdown norms and manhandle police.