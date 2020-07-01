Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 7 new cases take tally to 19 in Mandsaur, 5 more discharged and 16 under treatment in Ratlam

Increasing number of active cases in Mandsaur district has put local administration and health department in a spot.

The district has recorded seven new patients in last two days increasing number of active patients in the district to 19. Following this, district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district.

At one point of time the number of patients in the district got reduced to four, however recently new patients forced district collector Manoj Pusph to take decision.

As per the nodal officer Hrishav Gupta total number of COVID-19 cases in the district raised to 120, while 16 localities in the district are still under containment zone. So far, 92 patients moved out of hospital after they were cured, while nine persons died of disease.