Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 7 new cases take tally to 19 in Mandsaur, 5 more discharged and 16 under treatment in Ratlam

Increasing number of active cases in Mandsaur district has put local administration and health department in a spot.
The district has recorded seven new patients in last two days increasing number of active patients in the district to 19. Following this, district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district.
At one point of time the number of patients in the district got reduced to four, however recently new patients forced district collector Manoj Pusph to take decision.
As per the nodal officer Hrishav Gupta total number of COVID-19 cases in the district raised to 120, while 16 localities in the district are still under containment zone. So far, 92 patients moved out of hospital after they were cured, while nine persons died of disease.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Adhirkumar Mishra and civil surgeon Dr Ajay Gulati informed that sample testing is being going on in Mandsaur district. So far, screening of 30,000 people have been taken place.
Five more patients have been discharged on recovery from the Government Medical College (GMC) here on Wednesday. Out of five four patients were of Ratlam and one of Jaora.
Additional collector Jamuna Bhide, ASP Sunil Patidar,Dean Dr.Sanjay Dixit were present. As per information at present sixteen active patients are continued to be admitted in the GMC here.
A total of over four thousand sample tests have taken place of them and 158 samples were found positive. 136 patients have recovered and discharged from GMC so far and six patients have died.