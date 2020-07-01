Madhya Pradesh: UP's Governor Anandiben Patel takes oath as in-charge Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was sworn in as the in-charge Governor of Madhya Pradesh, by Chief Justice AK Mittal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Patel had served as Madhya Pradesh governor earlier too, before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor. She has been given the charge in addition to her own duties as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will hand over the list of new ministers joining the cabinet expansion to be held on Thursday. Patel will administer the oath of new cabinet in the office tomorrow. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state government ministers and former ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Anandiben Patel was welcomed by state BJP president VD Sharma at the state hangar. A special aircraft of Madhya Pradesh Government was sent to Lucknow to take her. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow these days due to illness.
