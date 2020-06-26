Coronavirus in Indore: Testing crossed 80,000 mark, overall positive rate 5.71 percent, death rate 4.77 percent

Indore: Rate of positive patients of COVID-19 was recorded at 2.56 percent on Friday with 32 patients tested positive out of 1248 samples reports received. With this, total number of patients reached to 4574.

Four more deaths were reported on Thursday with which total number of death reached to 218.

“A 70-year-female of Raj Mohalla, 71-year-male of Vallabh Nagar, 62-year male of Goyal Vihar, and a 80-year-old female of Kundan Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 80090 and total number of samples tested positive are 4575. As many as 1202 samples were tested negative on Friday.

“We have taken as many as 988 more samples,” he added.

As many as 962 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3367 patients have been discharged so far.