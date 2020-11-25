Coronavirus in Indore: Post Diwali, number of home isolation cases doubles in 10 days

Indore: As cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the city once again, home isolation has become the top choice for patients. The number of patients kept in home isolation has doubled in the last 10 days, especially post Diwali.

Home isolation scheme has proved to be a boon in management of Covid-19 patients in the city and it has again become the first priority of patients testing positive. Over 78 per cent of the total home isolated patients have been relieved healthily.

On November 14, as many as 1510 were kept in home isolation and the number of patients increased to over 3300 patients till November 25.

According to chief coordinator for Home Isolation Scheme Dr Hemant Jain, home isolation scheme has become the backbone of Covid-19 management in the city as the patients with mild and no symptoms can get treatment at home.