Coronavirus in Indore: Post Diwali, number of home isolation cases doubles in 10 days

Indore: As cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the city once again, home isolation has become the top choice for patients. The number of patients kept in home isolation has doubled in the last 10 days, especially post Diwali.
Home isolation scheme has proved to be a boon in management of Covid-19 patients in the city and it has again become the first priority of patients testing positive. Over 78 per cent of the total home isolated patients have been relieved healthily.
On November 14, as many as 1510 were kept in home isolation and the number of patients increased to over 3300 patients till November 25.
According to chief coordinator for Home Isolation Scheme Dr Hemant Jain, home isolation scheme has become the backbone of Covid-19 management in the city as the patients with mild and no symptoms can get treatment at home.
He added, “As many as 21,000 patients were kept in home isolation so far out of which over 16,700 patients have been discharged while 3300 patients are still under observation. We had to hospitalize over 70 patients after they developed major symptoms of Covid-19,” he added.
Team coordinator Dr Mahesh Khachariya said that about 18 teams are working in shifts which include a doctor and a paramedical staff.
“Family members can also keep track of the health of their patients by maintaining proper distancing. A team of doctors remain in contact with the patients for 24 hours and connect them with a video call twice a day and also prescribe them medicines if required,” he added.
