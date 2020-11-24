Bhopal’s coronavirus rate soars past 15%

BHOPAL: Despite night curfew, city’s corona positive rate crossed 15 per cent in last four days. The state capital’s positive rate was between 9.0 per cent to 15.7 per cent in last four days. This is against state’s overall positive rate of 5.6 per cent. Positive rate of 5 per cent is considered a danger mark. Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for every hundred tests conducted.
The state government had clamped night curfew in five districts including Bhopal from November 21 to restrict public movement, gatherings and night parties to prevent corona spread. It has been observed that local youths are main Covid norm violators. Uncontrolled rush in market during festival also added to corona upsurge.
The state government has identified nine districts as worst infected with corona. The rate is higher in Indore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Ratlam, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar and Dhar districts. SDM Rajesh Gupta said administration has also imposed spot fine among other measures to prevent Covid. “On Tuesday, a spot fine of Rs 31,000 was recovered from violators,” he added.
Bhopal’s last 4 days data
Dates- Corona cases- Samples- Positive rate(%)
Nov 23- 321- 3446- 9.31
Nov 22- 345- 2189- 15.76
Nov 21- 297- 3073- 9.66
Nov 20- 311- 3211- 9.66
Nov 19- 381- 3474- 10.9
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)