Bhopal’s coronavirus rate soars past 15%

BHOPAL: Despite night curfew, city’s corona positive rate crossed 15 per cent in last four days. The state capital’s positive rate was between 9.0 per cent to 15.7 per cent in last four days. This is against state’s overall positive rate of 5.6 per cent. Positive rate of 5 per cent is considered a danger mark. Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for every hundred tests conducted.

The state government had clamped night curfew in five districts including Bhopal from November 21 to restrict public movement, gatherings and night parties to prevent corona spread. It has been observed that local youths are main Covid norm violators. Uncontrolled rush in market during festival also added to corona upsurge.