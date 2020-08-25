Coronavirus in Indore: Positive by one method, negative by another, test results creating confusion

Indore: While the increasing number of Covid-19 cases has been haunting the citizens already, the difference in sample report from different labs on the same day is increasing confusion among them as well.

Moreover, different methods of testing have also been giving different results; like a man tested positive when his sample tested in TRUNAAT machine but negative when sample tested in RT-PCR.

The similar confusion was created when an elderly man in Vijay Nagar got different reports through different tests conducted in a gap of two days. However, experts don’t take it as a matter of concern and termed it minimal errors caused due to various factors.

“Such differences in the reports can also be seen in tests of blood sugar, dengue, and other diseases as well. Testing of Covid-19 is done with an automated machine and such differences are caused due to various factors. Number of such cases is very less and in such cases doctors treat patients on the basis of symptoms if they have any doubt on the accuracy of the report,” an ex-official of National Centre for Disease Control said, wishing anonymity.

Describing the factors, the experts said it includes error while sampling, collecting sample in tube, molecular water, concentration of virus at the time of sampling, degradation of enzyme at the time of testing, difference in time of giving samples and other such factors.

“It is not a matter of concern as those having symptoms will have to go through symptomatic treatment. No one can be blamed for such issues which are in very less number,” another expert said.

One of the expert also mentioned that sensitivity of rapid antigen test is less than RT-PCR test.

Case 1:

­A 68-year-old man, resident of Vijay Nagar, was found negative for Covid-19 when going through RT-PCR test. However, he was tested positive after two days when tested through Rapid Antigen Test.

Case 2:

A 22-year-old girl, daughter of a professor in Medical College tested positive in the lab of MGM Medical College but tested negative when tested in Central Lab on the same day.

Case 3:

A 30-year-old man, resident of Raj Nagar, tested positive when his samples were tested in TRUNAAT machine but his samples were tested negative when tested through RT-PCR test on the next day.