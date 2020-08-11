Coronavirus in Indore: People wary of Sero survey, refuse to give samples

Indore: The most ambitious project of district administration to know the prevalence of Covid-19 among people - Sero survey - hit the hurdle of unawareness on the first day (Tuesday) as the teams couldn’t collect even half of the expected samples.

Team members had to face a tough time in collecting samples from people as many of the people refused to give samples to the team out of fear. Moreover, people didn’t give samples even when police were with the team in Tanzim Nagar and five other wards.

“People are not cooperating due to unawareness. They think that we have come to take them to the hospital or have come to take their Covid-19 sample,” supervisor of team in Khajrana area Pharmacist Sarika Jain said.

She said that the team members had to pacify people but succeeded in taking samples of only a few. As many as 85 teams including pharmacist and nursing staff in each were expected to take 10 samples each from 85 wards of the city but the teams could collect only 324 samples till evening.