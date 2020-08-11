Coronavirus in Indore: Celebrating Krishna Janmashtami via live web streams, no processions were taken out

Two-day celebrations

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated for two days i.e. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temples of Smarth math celebrated the festival on Tuesday. Vaishnava math will celebrate the festival on Wednesday, citing that they met Krishna after he was taken to Gokul from Mathura after 12 am.

Celebrations on Tuesday

On Tuesday, celebrations of the fest were seen in Banke Bihari temple, Gopal temple and Shri Vidyadham since early morning.

Temples were decorated with colourful assortment of flowers. Priests prayed to the lord for the city and country to heal from coronavirus attack.

Special aarti was sung in the morning with verses reminding lessons from the life of Krishna. The entry of devotees into temples remained prohibited.

Devotees attended live darshan from various temples on Tuesday. Vimal Bai Virat, the chief priest of Shri Banke Bihari temple, shared that Krishna’s abode was decorated with white, pink and red flowers citing the flowers to depict power and peace.

Bal Mukund Parashar, the chief priest of the Gopal temple, said, “The celebrations began with early morning bath of newly born Krishna with Panchamrit, followerd by abhishek, shringar and aarti. The entrance to the Gopal temple was blocked with rope.

In the Sri Vidyadham temple, there was a milk offering, worship, basil (tulsi), and makhan-mishri (sweetened white butter). Krishna was decorated with Kadamb flowers.

Celebration on Wednesday

Yashoda Mata, ISKCON Temple, Geeta Bhavan will celebrate the birthday on Wednesday.

International Sri Krishna Consciousness Association (ISKCON) temple will hold celebrations online with live feed. According to Swami Mahamandas, celebrations will start from 10 pm and will continue with ‘satsang’ throughout the day. On August 13, Vyas Puja will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.