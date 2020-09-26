Coronavirus in Indore: People between 41-60 years are vulnerable, constitute 34.84 % of total deaths

Indore: With the increasing number of cases, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has also been increasing as the average number of deaths in the last week was pegged at seven in the city. As many as 531 deaths had taken place till September 24 and the number is increasing swiftly.
However, when going through the death analysis done by experts’ committee, it was found that the major reason of deaths include comorbid conditions mainly diabetes and hypertension and another reason for the same is reaching late to the hospital.
The data suggests that over 47 percent deceased had diabetes while 41 percent of them had hypertension and 17 percent had both. Similarly, highest of number deceased falls in age group between 61-80 years while highest deaths took place in Shri Aurobindo Hospital.
“Yes, the number of deaths has increased in the last few days and reason behind it is reaching late to hospital and comorbid conditions. Patients should not neglect any symptoms of the disease and should get himself tested at fever clinics as early diagnose can lead to early treatment and saving life,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.
He added that the reason of highest number of deaths in any hospital is that they have treated highest number of patients as compared to other hospitals.
We are focusing in pulling down death rate: CMHO
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that that they are focusing on pulling down the death rate. “A team of experts led by MGM Medical College Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal analyzed the reasons over which administration and department works. People having comorbid conditions must be extra careful and follow the norms of sanitizer, mask, and social distancing,” he said.
47 % patients had diabetes, 41 % had hypertension, 17 % had both
Comorbidity- Patients
Asthma- 55
Diabetes- 253
HT- 219
Heart disease- 79
TB- 8
Over 54 percent deceased are of 61-80 years age
A 16-year-old girl was the youngest patient to succumb to the disease during treatment while a 99-year-old man was the oldest patient who died of the disease. Highest number of deceased falls in age group 61-80 years i.e. 290 which are 54.61 percent of total deaths. Second highest deceased falls in 41-60 years i.e. 185 which are 34.84 percent of total deaths.
Age- Total Deaths Male Female
0-20- 1- 0- 1
21-40- 23- 17- 6
41-60- 185- 127- 58
61-80- 290- 196- 94
81-100- 32- 21- 11
Total- 531- 361- 170
Month wise deaths
Highest number of deaths took place in April month i.e. 138 and now, 121 deaths have taken place in till September 24 and officials believe that it will cross April’s mark as patients are reaching hospitals late.
Month- No. of deaths
March- 4
April- 138
May- 77
June- 64
July- 35
August- 92
September- 121
Total- 531
Highest number of deaths in SAIMS, as highest patients admitted
Out of 531, highest number of patients died in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences i.e. 192 and the reason behind is that the hospital has treated highest number of patients and many of the critical ones. Similarly, 73 deaths in MTH and 26 deaths in MRTB took place since inception of COVID-19.
Number of days patients stay in hospitals before succumbing to disease
Nine patients stay in hospital for less than 24 hours and died while one patient stayed for 42 days and struggled for life.
Days- No. of patients
Less than 24 hrs- 9
1 Day- 41
2 days- 63
3 days- 67
4 days- 59
5 days- 55
6 days- 47
7 days- 34
8 days- 28
9 days- 18
10 days- 19
11 days- 14
12 days- 12
13 days- 21
14 days- 10
15 days- 7
16 days- 9
17 days- 5
18 days- 2
20 days- 3
21 days- 3
22 days- 2
24 days- 1
25 days- 1
42 days- 1
